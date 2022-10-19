CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ CFB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $668.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $193,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

