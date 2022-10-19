CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,416. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CrowdStrike by 36.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

