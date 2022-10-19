Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0 %

CCI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,634. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $124.82 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

