Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.77. Crown Castle also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCI traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,901. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 391.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 17.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,628,000 after acquiring an additional 340,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 111,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 503,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,924,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

