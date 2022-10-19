Cub Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cub Energy Inc. (CVE:KUB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Cub Energy shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

Cub Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Cub Energy

Cub Energy Inc operates as an energy company in Ukraine. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

