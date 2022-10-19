cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $22,273.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,553.28 or 0.28823723 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

