D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 2.1 %

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

