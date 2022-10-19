Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in September

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DJCO stock opened at $264.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 12.17. Daily Journal has a 12 month low of $236.01 and a 12 month high of $415.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.07.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DJCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
