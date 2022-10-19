Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.65. The stock had a trading volume of 111,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.27 and its 200 day moving average is $267.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

