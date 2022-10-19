Dero Market Capitalization Reaches $53.81 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00021662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and $100,028.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00267830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00119522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00767465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00561792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00249865 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,952,846 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.