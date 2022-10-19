Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

Shares of BILL opened at $131.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $142.83. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,365 shares of company stock worth $30,162,488. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

