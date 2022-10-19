DeversiFi (DVF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,306.00

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $84.61 million and approximately $16,306.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

