Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

