Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diageo (LON: DGE):

10/12/2022 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,950 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/10/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,430 ($65.61) price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Diageo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/12/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,671 ($44.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £83.62 billion and a PE ratio of 2,622.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,786.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,756.07. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

Get Diageo plc alerts:

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($43.77) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,978.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 661 shares of company stock worth $2,478,135.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.