Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,198.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.04. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.