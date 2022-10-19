Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DEO traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average is $183.04. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.