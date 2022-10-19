Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 47,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.