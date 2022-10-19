Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 47,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

