Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.58. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (RUSL)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.