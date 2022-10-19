Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Dividend Performers ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dividend Performers ETF were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dividend Performers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Dividend Performers ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dividend Performers ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,228 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

