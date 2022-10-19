Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and approximately $223.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00267678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003574 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

