Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,278,834 shares changing hands.

Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £36.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37.

Dolphin Capital Investors Company Profile

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

