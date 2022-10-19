Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lowered by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

NYSE D opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

