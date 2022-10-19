Drystone LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Drystone LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Douglas Dynamics comprises 4.6% of Drystone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Drystone LLC owned about 0.50% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 654,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

