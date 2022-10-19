Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $98.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. 71,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,563. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

