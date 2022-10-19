DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 2.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 61.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 368.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

