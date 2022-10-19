Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of EFT opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
