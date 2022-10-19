Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
ENX opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.