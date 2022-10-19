Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

ENX opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

