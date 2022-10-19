Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ETV opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

