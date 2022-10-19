Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 79,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

