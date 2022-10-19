Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
