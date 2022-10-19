eCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.78 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. eCash has a market capitalization of $707.61 million and $6.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00562319 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00249329 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00052573 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,201,973,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
