Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:EDV opened at C$23.61 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$22.89 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,066.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,157,703 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,386,380.49.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.