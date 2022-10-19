Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

