Emera (TSE:EMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$55.00. The company traded as low as C$48.63 and last traded at C$49.66, with a volume of 979585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.22.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.83.

Emera Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

