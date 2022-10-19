Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 96,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

