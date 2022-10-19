Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,953 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 625,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 25,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

