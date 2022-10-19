Empirical Finance LLC Buys 156 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.