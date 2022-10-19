Empirical Finance LLC Buys 588 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

