Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

ATKR opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

