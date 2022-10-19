Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $477,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

