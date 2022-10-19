Empirical Finance LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

RSG opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

