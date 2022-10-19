Empirical Finance LLC Has $635,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 117,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $168,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

