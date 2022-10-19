Empirical Finance LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

