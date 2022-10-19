Empirical Finance LLC Has $709,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

