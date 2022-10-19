Empirical Finance LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of A stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

