Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

