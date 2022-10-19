Empirical Finance LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,218 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $20,014,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

