Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $20.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 517,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,042. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

