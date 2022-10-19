Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

