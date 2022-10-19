Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.97. 1,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

