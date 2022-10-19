Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.15. 4,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,281. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

